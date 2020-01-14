Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra call Shehnaaz Gill 'flipper'; Hina Khan says 'It's her personality'

The Bigg Boss 13 housemates turned against Shehnaaz Gill and accused her of flipping sides always. Hina Khan, who came as a guest, expressed her opinion about the same. Here's what happened.

If you've been following Bigg Boss 13, you might be well aware that TV actress , entered the controversial house for the third time this season. The beautiful diva stepped in with a unique and one of it's kind mission. She hosted the interesting 'BB elite club', where the selected housemate would be saved from the nominations for the coming week. Yes, the winner of the BB elite club, would be empowered with immunity from the nominations next week.

Hina was seen choosing the first member of this club between two strong contestants, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill. She asked both of them to prove why they are better then each other and why they deserve this special membership. While Arti Singh defends Shehnaaz, Rashami Desaic came out to support Asim. Both the contenders take the task seriously and go on to point out their positives and the opponents negative. While doing so, Asim accuses Shehnaaz of being flicker-minded. and Paras Chhabra also jump into agree with Asim's opinions and call her a 'flipper'. Arti comes out in support of the Punjab Ki and reveals that she might have flipped but she changes sides only when she thinks people have not respected her.

Hina Khan also interferes in the conversation and tries to defend Shehnaaz Gill. She says, 'Maybe that is her personality. She is not faking it all here. Everyone in the house has flipped in the house.' After all these heated arguments, and disagreements, Hina declares the task concluded and goes on to make the decision.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shehnaaz Gill cannot be trusted in the house? Also, what do you think about her current love and possessiveness for Sidharth Shukl? Let us know in the comment section below.

