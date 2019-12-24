Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai RECOUNTS her last phone conversation with Sidharth Shukla; READ ON

In yesterdays’ episode, we saw Rashami Desai recounting her last phone conversation with Sidharth Shukla. Read on!

Bigg Boss 13 is trending on all social media platforms and rightly so because ever since the show has kick-started, the contestants locked inside the house have been fighting and arguing like nobody’s business. With every week, their fights are getting murkier and personal and we say this because the last fight that took place between Sidharth Shukla and was something that shook everyone. It all started with Sidharth Shukla addressing Rashami as ‘naukrani’ and as expected, Desai lost her cool and lashed out at Shukla for his comment. Thereafter, Sidharth Shukla revealed that there was a time when Rashami used to visit his house, and Rashami, in a fit of anger, revealed that Sidharth Shukla was a drug addict.

Now during Weekend Ka Vaar, warned Desai and Shukla to not dig into their pasts, but in yesterday’s episode, we saw Rashami Desai crying in front of and recounting her last phone conversation with Shukla wherein Shukla misbehaved with her on the call. Rashami goes on to reveal that post the conversation, she blocked him from all mediums and then, Arti Singh, who has been friends with Desai prior to the show, fooled Rashami and made her meet him.

So, Rashami Desai expresses a sense of disappointment with Arti Singh for not taking a stand when Shukla was misbehaving with her in the house but knowing Arti and her bond with Shukla, she said that she doesn’t want to get into this shit. When Rashami confronts Arti, the latter says that she doesn’t intend to drag herself in the fight because both Shukla and Desai are her good friends. Furthermore, Arti even tells her that she knows many things about both of them and therefore, she doesn’t want to intervene and talking about unnecessary stuff. Well, we wonder why did Rashami Desai talk about her phone conversation in the house when Salman Khan has clearly warned the two of them to not dig into their past.

