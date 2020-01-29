Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai REVEALS Arhaan Khan is NOT her type; Devoleena Bhattacharjee supports her decision

In a candid conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai revealed that she needs time to think about her relationship with beau Arhaan Khan. Is she hinting towards breakup? Find Out.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been the talk of the town ever since she stepped into the house. Whether it is her fights with Sidharth Shukla or her love-affair with , the actress has always made headlines. While her beau Arhaan has been evicted from the house, his topic has never come to a standstill. With so many controversies, the mention of the actor has been there always. And in the latest episode also, Rashami was seen discussing about Arhaan. But, unlike all past times, this time she has sent out some strong statements.

In last night's episode, as Rashami Desai's bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee re-entered the house, the two beauties were seen sharing a lot of conversations. And in an intense discussion, the topic of Rashami's beau Arhaan Khan also came up. While cooking together, Rashami opened up to Devoleena that she thinks Arhaan is not fit for her. Yes, Rashami revealed that Arhaan is not her type and that she needs time to think over a lot of things. Devoleena, who had warned Rashami against the actor, looked happy on hearing Rashami's call and supported her. Seh even asked Rashami to sort out matters with Sidharth Shukla and befriend him. However, Rashami denies saying that she doesn't want to see his face after the show and is happy maintaining a distance.

Well, Rashami's thoughts just made us think if she has decided to call it off with Arhaan Khan? Was she hinting towards a breakup? Looks like after several revelations and suggestions Rashami has finally made peace with the fact that Arhaan isn't the right choice for her. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rashami and Arhaan made a good pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

