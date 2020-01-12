Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai REVEALS consuming poison in the past, Says 'Never had a good relation with father'

Rashami Desai made some shocking revelations about her past life and family in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw some really emotional moments as housemates shared their heart-breaking stories with each other and special guests , Laxmi Agarwal and Vikrant Massey. The trio was present in the Bigg Boss house to promote their recently released film Chhapaak, which is based on a serious topic of acid- attack survivors. They asked inmates to share stories from their life which left them scarred, but they battled it and came out stronger. While Arti Singh to Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh shared horrifying incidents of molestation, came out with another hard-hitting truth that somewhat still prevails in the Indian society.

While narrating situations from her past life, she revealed that her family constantly taunted her for being a girl. Her mother was also cursed for giving birth to a girl child. She also went on to reveal that she never was in good terms with her father and they never shared a cordial relationship. In fact, Rashami said that she never-ever felt the presence of his father in her life. Later, she opened up about her hidden feelings and mentioned that all this had affected her emotionally and mentally.

In a fit of emotions, Rashami vocalized that she even consumed poison. Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress had once consumed poison as she was emotionally drained out. She had informed about the same to her maternal with whom she shared a close bond with. Rashami's aunt rushed her to the hospital and her life was saved. Upon listening Rashami's sad story, the contestants got really emotional.

Well, it only proves Rashami is a fighter and she had definitely come out much stringer than before. Are you too shocked to hear this hidden story from Rashami's past life? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

