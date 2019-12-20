Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai REVEALS the keys of her house are with someone else and Arhaan is being targeted

Reality shows Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news since the day and is running successfully since September. For the unversed, the controversial reality show also got an extension of five weeks and is one of the most-watched series.

Reality shows Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news since the day and is running successfully since September. For the unversed, the controversial reality show also got an extension of five weeks and is one of the most-watched series. The series attracted a lot of eyeballs when ’s current beau 's reality was revealed by during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Salman revealed that he was married once and shares a kid with the ex-wife.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw that Rashami talked about her house keys to Arhaan. She said that she will tell her manager to change the locks of her house as some other third person has access. She also revealed that there are some family issues and some relatives are manipulating her brother. She later told Asim that Arhaan is being framed and targeted and later she told that her house locks need to be changed in front of the camera. She again revealed that Asim that some other person is accessing her house.

Later, we saw Shehnaaz massaging Sidharth's aching feet and even Asim helped her. And later, Rashami taunted Arhaan to bond more with Shefali and were seen fighting over the same, topic. Speaking of the season 13, the same is unique with several wild card entrants entering the show. Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawala and Himanshi Khurana among others entered BB house as new contestants.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz & Sidharth fight over latter’s ‘naukrani’ remark on Rashami; Vikas BACKS Shukla

Check out the latest interview right below.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More