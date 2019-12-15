Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai REVEALS to Salman Khan she joined the show for boyfriend Arhaan Khan's career

Salman Khan enters the house through Me TV and tells Arhaan that Rashami had been approached to be a contestant of the show every year but she never agreed to do it.

This Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss saw making a smashing entry on stage and greeting the audiences. He says that he has learned a lot from the show Bigg Boss. Salman informs that a few ex – Bigg Boss contestants including the family members of few housemates entered the house. However, the housemates are given the freeze and release task at that time so that they can't talk to them. Kamya Punjabi and Rashami’s brother Gaurav enters the house in this freeze task and explain Rashami about what Arhaan told about her on the reality show to Shefali Bagga.

Later, Salman Khan enters the house through Me TV and tells Arhaan that Rashami had been approached to be a contestant of the show every year but she never agreed to do it. Later Salman asks Rashami the reason behind giving a nod to this season. The actress admits she signed the show to boost up ’s career. She said that Arhaan was the first reason for her to say yes to the show. She further admitted that during 2016 she went bankrupt but then Bhaijaan interrupts her and teases her saying that after owning five flats how can someone go bankrupt. He said that Rashami can never be bankrupt as she has 5 houses wherein 2 are on rent.

The Dabangg 3 actor further passes on a message to Rashami saying that Rashami's brother Gaurav told him that Arhaan's family stayed in her house during her absence. On this, Arhaan tells that he has the house keys but no one ever stayed in her house. Later Salman asks Vikas about this who also confirms that he also got to know that Arhaan had stayed with his family at Rashami's house.

Talking about eviction, as per reports, audiences will be witnessing double eviction this weekend. While announcing Sidharth Shukla safe, Salman says that Madhurima is being evicted from the house but she is asked to stay till the next day. Salman announces that one more housemate will be evicted along with her the next day. Will it be Shehnaaz Gill or Vikas Pathak? Stay tuned for the latest update.

