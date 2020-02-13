Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai REVEALS she saved Sidharth Shukla's image after their Lonavala trip; Here's How

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were seen having an intense conversation about their Lonavala trip. Here's what happened.

Just before a few days from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, many secrets of the housemates came out in the open. All thanks to renowned journalist Rajat Sharma, who grilled the housemates in his 'Aadalat'.During the session, Rajat asked Sidharth about her equations with former co-star . Unlike many, the actor did not mince his words and gave a clear explanation of what went wrong between them. He spoke about a news article that got published in the media, which was completely against him but was in support of Rashami. He alleged that Rashami had intentionally got the news out for tarnishing his image and maligning his reputation.

While Rajat left with his hard-hitting question and answer round, later Rashami and Sidharth were seen discussing about the same topic in the kitchen area. Here, Rashami said that it was not her who did it as Sidharth accused her, but it was someone from the production team of their show, who had leaked the said news story to the press. However, Sidharth refused to trust her side of the story and said that he did not believe her. Later, Rashami went on to reveal that she has also stopped a news article about their ‘Lonavala trip' from getting published as it was completely against him and would damage his image.

Upon listening to all this, Sidharth kept mum and did not stretch the topic further. With the finale nearing, it would be interesting to see if Rashami and Sidharth's equations change. Will they sort out their misunderstandings and differences? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

