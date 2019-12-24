Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai REVEALS Sidharth Shukla pleaded when he was was thrown out of Dil Se Dil Tak twice

In a recent conversation with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai revealed that Sidharth Shukla pleaded for forgiveness when he was was thrown out of Dil Se Dil Tak twice. Read deets inside.

Things between Sidharth Shukla and are getting worse in the Bigg Boss 13 house. After an ugly fight last week, the same cold war seem to continue this week also. In the latest episode, Rashami Desai was seen making a big and shocking revelation about their past. In a serious and emotional conversation with beau , Rashami Desai revealed the controversies that happened between her and Sid, when they were doing the popular show Dil Se Dil Tak together.

She unveiled that during their show, a couple of co-stars had a had a huge issue with Sidharth's bad behaviour and attitude. And keeping his unacceptable behaviour in mind, he was thrown out of the show twice. Yes, Rashami said that Sidharth was removed from the show Dil Se Dil Tak two times during his tenure. She further said that he was once brought back by the channel, and the second time he begged in front of her for forgiveness and convincing makers to take him back in the show.

Rashami Desai talking about her full controversy with shukla this is massive. Shukla is really bad shukla begged her for forgiveness Retweet and spread #RespectForRashmiDesai pic.twitter.com/uGimXch2Z3 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 23, 2019

Rashami, further went down the memory lane, and recalled her last call with Sidharth Shukla. She said when he called her after the show, he spoke very badly, and she cut the call to block him immediately. He later fooled Arti Singh to meet her and apologize. Here, Arhaan Khan tries Rashami Desai to stop digging in the past as had advised her not to do so. To which, she replied this is not written in the contract, and she will show Sidharth's real face to the world.

What are your thoughts on Rashami Desai's big revelation about Sidharth Shukla? Do you think things between the former co-stars will ever get sorted? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz REACTS to Himanshi Khurana's marriage plans; Says, 'I'm heartbroken'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Asim & Arhaan plan and plot against Sidharth Shukla; READ ON

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai RECOUNTS her last phone conversation with Sidharth Shukla; READ ON

Credits :Twitter

Read More