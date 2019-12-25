Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s rakhi brother Mrunal Jain comes out in her support; Says ‘She is not wrong’

As Rashami Desai has been facing a lot of criticism for her fight with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, the actress’ rakhi brother Mrunal Jain has come out in her support.

Ever since and Sidharth Shukla into the ugliest fight of the season on Bigg Boss 13, a lot has been written about the two arch-rivals. While Sidharth has been garnering a lot of support from celebrities and netizens, Rashami Desai, on the other hand, has been facing the ire on social media. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was slammed by Twitterati for unnecessarily poking Sidharth and frequently playing the woman card on the show. However, Rashami’s rakhi brother Mrunal Jain has come out in her support and said that she isn’t wrong at her place.

During his recent interview, Mrunal spoke about Rashami and Sidharth’s differences and said that the Uttaran actress had tried to avoid the conversation and arguments with Sidharth. And while she was controlling herself, her recent reaction was an outburst wherein she didn’t couldn’t control herself. According to Mrunal, Rashami wasn’t wrong as she needed to vent out at one point.

“See you can ignore a person till the time you can tolerate him. She tried to avoid, she tried to avoid the conversation she tried to avoid the argument and I think so at times she has controlled that also, to keep that temperament but there is an outburst which always a person needs. A person needs to vent out and that happened and that one point happened when she couldn't control and I don't think that it's a wrong thing. Because someone poked her at the wrong thing and she is not wrong,” he added.

Furthermore, Mrunal also spoke about Rashami playing the woman card in the house. He stated that crying and venting out her emotions doesn’t mean playing the woman card. He emphasised, “There are something beyond TRP’s, there is a human level. If I remove Rashami out of Rashami, she is a human.”

This isn’t all. Mrunal also advised his rakhi sister to stay calm in the house and not to lose her temper.

