Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai sacrifices her cup of tea for Sidharth Shukla and fans are in awe

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Rashami Desai sacrifice her cup of tea for arch-rival Sidharth Shukla. READ ON!

Ever since the start of the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, we have been witness to Sidharth Shukla and ’s fights and arguments. From fighting over tasks to discussing their past stories, the two have been seen sharing cold vibes on the show. During a recent incident, when Sidharth addressed Rashami Desai as ‘Aisi ladki’, Rashami lost her cool and even threw tea at Sidharth Shukla. Now that said, reprimanded both of them for their behavior and in the latest episode, fans were in awe to see Sidharth and Rashami engage in a cute banter.

It so happened that during Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s fight, Rashami was trying to pacify the two and when Rashami was talking to Madhurima in the bathroom, Sidharth Shukla comes in and tells Rashami that she is supporting Madhurima. Not just this, he also tells her that for the first time, she is taking a stand for somebody or else, she needs somebody else's support to take a stand for her own self. Thereafter, when Rashami Desai brings tea for Vishal, Sidharth asks for tea and Rashami gives her cup of tea to Sidharth Shukla. Before giving him the cup, Rashami Desai informs him that she is sacrificing her tea and says this time she isn't throwing it but handing it to him sensibly.

Knowing Sidharth and his sense of humour, he tells Rashami Desai that she has given the tea to him with so much love. Later, Rashami reveals that Asim Riaz has made the tea and then, Sidharth gives the tea to Rashami and thanks her for the sweet gesture. As Sidharth returns the cup of tea to Rashami, she tells him that he always instigates her and to this, Shukla ji says that she should prepare a list of dos and don'ts that he should keep in mind while speaking to her. Well, it was a welcome change to see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai engage in a cute banter and not fight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Pinkvilla

