Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai says Shehnaaz Gill is nothing without Sidharth Shukla; Calls her ‘indecisive’

In the latest promo, we see Rashami Desai telling Madhurima Tuli that Shehnaaz Gill is nothing without Sidharth Shukla.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is just a month away from its finale and the contestants locked inside the house are shelling out some major drama and entertainment in the show. From their captaincy fights to household duties to nominations tasks, all of the avid lovers of Bigg Boss love to watch their arguments. From trending Sidharth Shukla to Asim and , social media channels have fans root for their favorite Bigg Boss contestant.

Now in the latest, the family members of the gharwale entered the house to meet the contestants and the gharwale turned emotional on meeting their family members after more than 100 odd days. In one of the latest promos released by the channels, we see Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tuli engage in a conversation wherein Rashami Desai is seen talking about the Bigg Boss house and how her relationships inside the house have changed over the months. In the promo, we can see Rashami Desai saying that in the first month, she was always vocal about her stand and talked about what she felt was right or wrong. Later, Rashami told Tuli that the only way to stay inside the house is to be yourself and she also confessed that she got scared on seeing the wild card entrants coming inside the house.

Rashami went on to talk about how after Asim and Sidharth’s friendship went sour, there is a lot of imbalance in the house and how post Asim and Sid’s fight, Paras became close to Sidharth. Also, Rashami Desai revealed that for her, Mahira is nothing in the house and her game is zero. Before the end of the promo, we see Rashami Desai telling Madhurima Tuli that Shehnaz Gilland is absolutely nothing without Sidharth Shukla and for her, she only wants to seek attention in the house and otherwise, she has no stand and she comes across as very indecisive.

Credits :Instagram

Read More