Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai sheds tears as she misses her mom during a task; Here's Why

In the upcoming episode,Rashami Desai will be seen getting emotional and shedding tears as she misses her 'mumma'. Here's what happened.

It is time for Christmas and New Year's, and the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is getting emotional. All the housemates are missing their family and loved ones. To help contestants survive without their family on these special days and to boost up their morale, Bigg Boss is gave them a special surprise. Just like every year, Bigg Boss made sure to send lovely presents for the inmates specially sent by their family and friends. But, as we all know, you don't really get things easily in the Bigg Boss house. Nothing is done without a twist, and the same rule will follow in the race for becoming the captain of the house.

Yes, with Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh fighting for the captaincy, housemates will have to make a big sacrifice. Yes, this sacrifice will be about nothing else, but of their personal items. Bigg Boss will order the housemates to make scarifies to support the contender that they want to see as the next captain. In the preview video released by the makers, it is seen that is asked to destroy the all the family photographs that she has with her. Yes, she will have to tear down picrures of her family to support either Shehnaaz or Asim. And, this leaves her in uncontrollable tears. She says, "This is not fair, it is very wrong." She also cries as she misses her 'mumma' very much.

Take a look at the Rashami's emotional moment here:

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/Qhhy5vOdyP — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 25, 2019

Now, the question is, will Rashami give into the condition or will she detach her support? Do you think she will be strong enough to destroy her family photos? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

