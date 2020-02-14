Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai struggles with tears as she recalls her journey on Salman Khan’s show

Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, Rashami Desai gets emotional as she was shown a video of her journey on the show.

After months of ugly fights, heated arguments, challenging task, Bigg Boss 13 is set to have its grand finale now. And while we are just a couple of hours away from the big night, the six finalists ( , Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz) were given a surprise by being a shown a video clip of their journey on the show. While Arti and Sidharth have already witnessed the overwhelming moment, the recent promo features Rashami gown down the memory lane.

In the video, Rashami is shown a video clip of her journey which starts with her grand entry on the show followed by her cute tactics in the show. It also focused on several ups and downs in her journey on the show which included her ugly arguments with arch rival Sidharth Shukla, fun moments with BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee and even the turmoil of her relationship with beau who was exposed on national television by host . The video left Rashami in tears as she was overwhelmed by the love coming her way after making to the grand finale.

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s journey on Bigg Boss 13:

Meanwhile, Rashami also thanked her fans for showering immense love on her. On the other hand, several celebrities are also vouching for her win for the show. In fact, celebrities like Maahi Vij, Devoleena, Sana Khaan, etc have urged Rashami to stay strong in the game and lauded her game on Bigg Boss 13. While speculations are rife about who will win the popular reality show, who do you think will clinch the winner’s title? Share your views in the comment section below.

