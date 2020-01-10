Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's ex husband Nandish Sandhu has THIS to say on her stint in the show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai's ex - husband Nandish Sandhu was recently asked about her stint in the show during an interview. Read on to know what the Super 30 actor has to say about the same.

has been one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 who has also been mired in numerous controversies from time to time. However, the Uttaran actress has fought back and has been able to survive in the BB house along with others. Recently, Rashami's ex - husband, Nandish Sandhu was asked about her stint in the show. The Super 3 actor was also asked whether he follows the reality show.

Responding to the questions, Nandish said that he has been seeing the updates on social media and has also read news articles on the same. However, the actor also reveals that he is not following anyone. In fact, Nandish admits that he has not been able to watch Bigg Boss from the last two seasons. He also said that he has watched the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss but is currently not following the present one.

Another shocking revelation made by Nandish is that he was even approached for the reality show. He also refused to comment anything when being further prodded for the same. For the unversed, Nandish and Rashami met on the sets of Uttaran and fell in love. The two of the tied the knot back in the year 2012. However, their marriage broke within a period of four years. The two of them were also a part of the reality show Nach Baliye 7.

Credits :News 18

