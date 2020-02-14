Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother to give her a surprise visit before the grand finale?

According to the reports, Rashami Desai's mother Rasila will be entering the house before the Bigg Boss 13 finale. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 is now at a trivial stage and the top 6 has , Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz waiting to finally head to the finale. However, it looks like the end of it is not here after all and we will see a little surprise on the show. But, this one is not going to be for everyone and in fact, it is also going to be one of the most special surprises someone could get inside.

If reports are to be believed, Rashami Desai's mother, Rasila will be entering the house ahead of the finale. As we know already, and if we go by the reports that have been doing the rounds, Rashami and her mother haven't been on the best of terms, and the reason for this, is her disapproval of beau . However, now that things seem to be over between the two and since it was her birthday on February 13, this could b a little something for the actress.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 139: Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras, and Rashami get emotional)

Well, right now, this sure is going to be a major boost for the actress and well, this is sure something that the actress could use ahead of the finale. Meanwhile, we can't wait up to see who will be lifting the trophy after all. Who are you rooting for?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More