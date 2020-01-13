Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother to NOT enter Salman Khan's show during the family week?

As per latest reports Rashami Desai's mother will not be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house during the upcoming Family week in the show.

We've often seen guests gracing Bigg Boss 13 and having a gala time with housemates in the controversial house. Now, it is that time in the game, when lovers, family members and friends of the inmates get a chance to meet them. Yes, the contestants will be joined by their family members for an episode. While earlier there were reports that Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra's family will enter the show to meet them, now we have another development.

According to latest reports by a leading entertainment portal, Rashami Desai's mother, Rasila Ajay Desai, will not enter the house. Yes, the Udaan actress' mom will not be seen stepping in the BB 13 house like other contestants family. Though there has been no confirmed reason of behind this development, gossip mills are abuzz that it may be because of their soured relationship. Rashami and her mom's bond hit the rocks a few years ago, when the actress was dating Laksh Lalwani and also wanted to settle down with him. However, her mother did not approve of their relationship and broke all ties with her daughter.

The same report also mention's that since Rashami's cousin, Gaurav Desai, had already been to the house some days back, the makers wanted someone else from Rashami's immediate family, which was the actress' mother. But, things did not work out and there are chances that no one will be seen entering to meet Rashami. This means the actress will be seen shedding tears again. Well, it is not yet concrete that Laksh is the reason behind Rashami's mother denial to come to the show, the piece of information will surely leave Rashami and her fans disheartened. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Spotboye

