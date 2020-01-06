Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal Jain says, 'I strongly feel she can win the show'

Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal Jain has again come out in her support and this time he feels that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has a strong chance to bag the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Read on.

is having a hard time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. After her beau 's sudden exit, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has been feeling alone and quite lonely in there. Yesterday again was a tough day for Rashami as host lashed out at her for pointing fingers at the makers and deeming them biased toward a contestant (Sidharth Shukla). He slammed her for her words and said that if she so feels, she can leave the house right away.

After Salman's harsh statements, many of Rashami's fans came out in her support and asked her to stay strong. Now, Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal Jani has also extended his support for her. He said that he really feels like meeting her sister for some hours and have a heart-to-heart talk with her. Speaking of the bond he shares with Rashami, Mrunal mentioned that Rashami has worked extremely hard to reach where she is today. She has been diligent in her work and thus made a name for herself. She is an amazing person to be with. He added that he strongly feels that Rashami has a chance to win Bigg Boss 13 and walk back with the trophy. He said that she has shown a lot of courage in the controversial house as it is not very easy to stay away from one's family. He also said that it quite difficult to be locked with so many people for long and he appreciates everyone for doing so.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rashami Desai is playing a good game? Also, was Salman Khan's anger toward Rashami was justified? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

