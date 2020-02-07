Bigg Boss 13: Rashami, Sidharth, Asim or Shehnaaz; Here's WHO fans want to give roses on Rose Day 2020

On Rose Day 2020, here's which Bigg Boss 13 contestant fans want to shower roses on. Who will you offer a rose to, Sidharth Shuka, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill or Rashami Desai?

The Valentine's Week 2020 has finally kick-started, with great joy and Today, is the very first day of this week of love and as we all know love blossoms just like flowers do. So this beautiful long week, begins with offering your loved ones a rose. Yes, its time to celebrate Rose Day today! Well, a rose is a symbol of love, friendship and peace. And talking about these things, what comes to our mind is the Bigg Boss 13 house. No, not that we've seen these emotions in abundance in the BB 13 house, but surely some beautiful glimpses that we're not going to forget. However, it is time to keep aside the differences and celebrate love.

Today, on this special day, we at Pinkvilla asked BB fans which BB 13 contestant would they like to shower with roses. Will it be the cute Punjabi -Shehnaaz Gill or bubbly Uttran actress- ? Is it the Kashmiri model-Asim Riaz or the angry young man-Sidharth Shukla? Within moments of posting the poll, fans started bombarding with messages to support their favourite housemate and shower immense love on them. Well, it surely is a very tough competition as all of them have entertained the audience with throughout the show and have made a special place in their hearts. But going by the poll, looks like our cute Shehnaaz is taking a lead, as many social media users want to send roses to her. Well, but the other three are not less are fans are rooting equally for them.

Take a look at the poll here:

Well, with the BB 13 approaching its finale, the competition is getting tougher with each passing day. If you've not already voted to send a rose for you favourite inmate, don't forget to do it? Who are you rooting for Sidharth Shuka, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill or Rashami Desai? Who do you think will be showered with maximum roses? Also, if given a chance to give a rose to an evicted contestant, who would it be for you? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai's mother breaks silence on her daughter's breakup with Arhaan Khan

Read More