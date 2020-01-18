Bigg Boss 13: Rashami tells Shehnaaz that Sidharth and Paras are not yours; Gill says ‘I’m not theirs either’

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai reminded Shehnaaz Gill that she was told not to fall in love in the house but she started loving Sidharth Shukla and Paras who are not with her. Shehnaaz retorted that she too isn’t with them.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on TV where dyanmics keep changing. A day back, and Shehnaaz Gill got into a fight with each other and in last night’s episode, the two were talking to each other about Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. Rashami was seen telling Shehnaaz that her brother Shahbaaz had asked her not to fall in love in the house with anyone but she still went ahead and fell for Sidharth and Paras.

Rashami further taunted Shehnaaz that Sidharth and Paras are not with her despite so much love and care. Shehnaaz ends up confessing while laughing that she too isn’t their close one and would opt for a 3rd lover in the house, had there been a better contestant in the house. But she adds that she felt embarrassed about it. Post this, Rashami points to Vishal but Shehnaaz rejects the idea of being with Vishal. Rashami goes onto tell Shehnaaz that she had thought her love for Sidharth and Paras is true.

This conversation ended up going viral among fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz on social media who didn’t like it all. During the initial week, Shehnaaz was close to Paras and even now she agrees to have a soft corner for him. However, often Shehnaaz is seen clinging to Sidharth Shukla and their banter with each other leaves netizens in awe of the two. Fans have lovingly given then name of ‘Sid Naaz.’ Now, it will be interesting to see if Rashami spills the beans to Paras and Sidharth in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

#sana Exposed herself by revealing her real side to #Rashai. Her saying she is using Sid & will opt for a third person if @BiggBoss provides & she will go for it This is something Every #SidHeart KNOWS. She is using #SidharthShukla as a PROP for the game

pic.twitter.com/QKOnCN79os — Sidharth Shukla Fans (@SidShukla_1) January 17, 2020

