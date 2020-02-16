Bigg Boss 13 REWIND: 13 reasons why Salman Khan's reality show was a success despite better judgement

As Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end, we list down 13 reasons why the season was a great success despite better judgement. Read on.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss13 has finally taken place and the undisputed winner for the season was Sidharth Shukla followed by Asim Riaz as the runner up. Both Sidharth and Asim were at the loggerheads and gave each other a neck to neck competition. While Sidharth was always a favourite face in Television, Asim’s journey on the show is winning him a lot of accolades. This season was full of entertainment, violence and fights which made many wonder WHY? Any person with better judgment would perhaps abhor this. If you are someone who’s wondering why was the 13th season so hyped and perhaps the most successful one, well, we have 13 ‘tedhe’ reasons why! Without wasting time, let’s dig in!

1. Drama: There was no dearth of drama this season, thanks to Shehnaaz Gill primarily. The Punjab Ki Katrina took special care to provide fans with daily dose of drama, be it her flipper avatar or her childlike behaviour or just her being herself, no fear when Gill is here! Her banters with Sidharth and Paras Chhabra made sure to keep the season rolling. Another one close to this was . Though Rashami was usually silent, her dramatic expressions and reactions were definitely the highlights.

2. Contestants: BB 13 saw some really interesting characters inside. This was also the first season where almost 22 contestants went inside. While those who failed to create a spark got eliminated earlier, the show got its top 6 in Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. It is the energy and twists by each of these contestants which contributed to the season’s immense success.

3. Violence: This season is also perhaps the only season which witness a lot of violence in the form of pushes, sustaining injuries and so on. What was more shocking was the contestants hardly received any strict punishment for the same which left the audience intrigued about what is actually happening. In a negative way perhaps but violence did end up getting voyeuristic attention.

4. Entertainment: There is absolutely no doubt that whatever the contestants did, good or bad, audiences were hooked as it upped their entertainment factor. Be it Shehnaaz, Paras, Mahira, Rashami, Sidharth, Hindustani Bhau, Asim, Shefali Jariwala, everyone in their own way were a complete entertainment package. Be it their dances or their friendly banters or friendly flirting, or nok jhoks, definitely there were quite a few light moments which were beautiful.

5. : Salman Khan is perhaps the biggest reason for the success. Be it his style, his Weekend Ka Vaar grilling sessions or him losing his cool, Salman is the one of the biggest reason for the success of the show.

6. Twists: This season has been full of ‘tedhe’ twists. Be it the number of times evictions were cancelled, or Paras getting the tasks ‘radh’, Bigg Boss makers did make sure to keep our interest on.

7. Dialogues: This season saw a number of dialogues which have become the source of several memes. Be it Shehnaaz’s ‘flipper tag’ or Paras’ ‘radh’ dialogue or Sidharth’s ‘Aise ladki’ to Rashami’s ‘chai’ scene, and of course, Madhurima and Vishal’s frying pan scene, there are too many incidents which will be remembered for the longest time.

8. Lovebirds: Every season has a few couples who keep the show interesting. This season, however saw many jodis. Be it Paras and Mahira, Himanshi and Asim, Sid and Shehnaaz, the love angles to them was honestly beautiful and left fans smiling and rooting for them.

9. Dosti forever: Throughout the season we saw many friendships change. Be it Asim and Sidharth’s equation from friends to loggerheads, Paras and Sidharth turning friends, Shefali and Asim’s friendship which went down the hill to Rashami and Asim becoming good friends. There have been many change in equations throughout and we can safely admit, it was interesting.

10. Wild Cards: This season saw maximum number of wild cards who did keep the show exciting and contestants on the edge. From Hindustani Bhau, , Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and others entering and challenging the status quo of existing contestants, BB 13 was of full of tedheness!

11. All firsts: From wild cards, first finale, family entering the house as connections, to Salman Khan entering to sweep the house, this season saw many firsts. We can’t however decide if it was for the good or bad.

12. Controversies: From everyone’s personal life being discussed, controversies were the major highlights this season. From Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan relationship to Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s relationship being discussed, Asim Riaz’s ‘gf’ controversy to many more such comments, trust contestants to fill up space for us.

13. Fan wars: While contestants were fighting it out inside the house, fans of Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill engaged in solid fan wars online and that did keep the audience’s hooked like never before.

