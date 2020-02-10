Bigg Boss 13: Roach Killa compares Asim Riaz to Gautam Gulati & calls him 'one man army' in Champ Champ song

With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 13 finale, not only fans but even celebrities are rooting for their favourite contestants on their social media platforms.

After entertaining the audience for almost 4 months, Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to an end this week. With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 13 winner to be announced, fans are already voting and urging people to vote for their favourite contestant. The journey on BB13 has been quite intriguing for every contestant. From Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fights to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship, this season saw everything to an extent.

With just a few days left for the finale, not only fans but even celebrities are rooting for their favourite contestants on their social media platforms. Musician and Rapper Roach Killa has made a rap for his favourite contestant Asim Riaz. Calling him 'a one-man army', Roach Killa has compared Asim to Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. The rapper is all praise for Asim and want's him to win the show. He has dedicated the entire rap to the contestant by calling him a 'Champ' and a winner already. We are pretty sure that Asim Riaz's fans must be listening to the track time and again and enjoying it.

Check out Roach Killa's rap for Asim Riaz here:

Recently, a former contestant of BB13 Shefali Jariwala asserted that Asim tried flirting with Mahira Sharma as well. She said, “Asim has his way around with women in this house. There are two other women, who also felt the same and had told me that Asim had flirted with them. I won't take their names as I want to protect their modesty. I won't back out from my statement.”

It will be interesting to see who will take away the BB13 trophy this season? What are your thoughts on it? Comment below.

