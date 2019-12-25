Bigg Boss 13: Rohan Mehra compares Sidharth Shukla with Swami Om; Says ‘He has been very violent’

Rohan Mehra recently spoke about Sidharth Shukla’s aggression and the ongoing violence on Bigg Boss 13 and compared the Balika Vadhu actor with Swami Om. Here’s what he said.

It’s been almost three months since Bigg Boss 13 was premiered and if there is one contestant who has been ruling the headlines it has to be Sidharth Shukla. The angry young man of the house has been making headlines for almost every reason in the house, be it his growing proximity with Shehnaaz Gill, animosity with , his friendship going sour with Asim Riaz or the newfound friendship with Paras Chhabra. In fact, his aggressive nature in the house also brings him on the radar of host .

Certainly, everyone has an opinion about Sidharth’s game on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Rohan Mehra, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 10, spoke about Sidharth’s aggression and ended up comparing him with Swami Om. To recall, Swami Om was once of the most controversial contestant in the history of Bigg Boss and was ousted for his misbehaviour in the house. Drawing a comparison between Sidharth and Swami Om, Rohan said that although both the contestants had violated the rules of the house by being violent, Bigg Boss didn’t punish them easily as people like to watch them.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also mentioned that Sidharth has been violent in the show, but he hasn’t been removed as people feel he is the winner of the popular reality show. However, Rohan also emphasised that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is playing a great game.

“Swami Om used to ruin every task of mine and used to pull and push me whenever. When I did the same, I got punished by Bigg Boss and was nominated for the entire season. So, this is what I am telling that everything is in the hands of Bigg Boss. During our time, people used to like watching Swami Om, so they were not removing him. Again, the same thing is happening right now, Sidharth Shukla has made so many mistakes, pushed so many times, was very violent but they can’t remove him because people think that he is the winner. He is playing a great game as well,” Rohan was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Rohan also sang praises for Asim Riaz and stated that he is playing pretty well and emerged as a strong player lately.

