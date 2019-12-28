Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty makes Shehnaaz casting director; She chooses Rashami & Sidharth as lead pair; Watch

Popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty graced the show. He created two teams i.e. Team Simmba and Team Singham. Read on to know who features in which team.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting controversial by the day. Fights, name-calling, and mud-slinging have been happening since day one and the level of the same is just increasing. A few days back, a huge tiff took place between Sidharth and Rashami and a fight happened between Asim and Sidharth. Netizens and even celebs were divided and taking sides of their favorite contestants. As per the new promo of the show, we will see popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty entering the reality series and hosting a fun task for the contestants. In the promo, we saw that Rohit has some gifts from contestants' homes. We saw that contestants were divided into two names and the labels of the teams were Simmba's and Singham's.

For the unversed, in Singham team, contestants such as Sidharth, Shefali Jariwala, Paras, Mahira and Arti Singh. And in team Simmba, we saw Rashami, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima, Vishal, Arhaan and Asim. Rohit, who had a fun time, selected Shehnaaz as the casting director during the task. And she selected Rashami and Sidharth as hero and heroine. In another task, Rohit showed pictures of the contestants and a face-off between the two teams started with guessing the right song as per the situation. Rashami was embarrassed again as her almost-there-kissing scene with Sidharth was played again and the team members sang Chumma Chumma song as per the photo.

