Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz raps for his fans in a live video and thanks them for all the support & love

Asim Riaz had been hogging the limelight ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13. His aggressive nature and continuous fights with fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla had been the talk of the town during the course of the show.

The grand finale of the much-awaited Bigg Boss 13 was held on 15th February 2020 night. From special guests to family members of the contestants, it was a gala and fun-filled night. Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. He defeated the Kashmiri model Asim Riaz to bag the title. Many assumed that Asim might emerge as the winner because inspite of being an unknown face in the industry, Asim garnered a lot of fans. The model recently interacted with his fans on a love video and thanked them for all the support.

Asim spoke about John Cena, who supported the BB13 contestant and urged people to vote for him. He also spoke about Sidharth winning the show and said that coming 2nd is also a big thing for him as he did not expect to come so far. Asim also spoke about his interaction with Bohemia and was excited to see the amount of love that he got from his fans. Do you guys remember that Salman gave a bunch of chocolates to Asim's cutesy niece who was sitting in the audience area along with Asim's brother Umar Riaz? Well, Asim introduced her to his fans along with Umar and asked his niece how many chocolates did she get and whether she ate it all. The model interacted with his fans for a very long time and we are pretty sure his fans loved it.

Check out Asim Riaz interacting with his fans here:

