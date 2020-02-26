Bigg Boss 13’s Abu Malik spills beans about SidNaaz’s relationship; Says ‘Sidharth & Shehnaaz like each other’

After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill win hearts with their equation on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Abu Malik has opened up on their relationship.

It’s been over 10 days since Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. And while the television actor has been ruling the headlines ever since, his mushy chemistry with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill has also been the talk of the town. To recall, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly known as SidNaaz, were one of the most talked about couple on the popular reality show and rumours about their love affair were quite rife on Bigg Boss 13. And while the fans continue to root for SidNaaz, former BB13 contestant Abu Malik spilled beans about their relationship lately.

In a video going viral on social media, Abu claimed to have met the BB13 winner lately wherein Sidharth spoke his equation with Shehnaaz. Abu stated both Sidharth and Shehnaaz like each other a lot. He asserted that Sidharth confided his feelings to Abu saying that he like Shehnaaz. Abu further claimed that SidNaaz, who developed a great bond during their stint on BB13, are now taking time to know each other outside the BB house. This isn’t all. Abu also emphasised that while Shehnaaz is busy with her new show, the couple, apparently, meet during the weekends.

Take a look at Abu Malik talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond:

To note, after becoming the second runner up of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz is now seen in her swayamvar show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The diva is hunting for a suitable groom for herself on the show along with Paras Chhabra who is also in search for a bride for himself. Interestingly, Sidharth has also made an appearance on the show to test the prospective grooms on the show and his reunion with Shehnaaz left the audience in awe of their adorable chemistry.

