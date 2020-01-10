Bigg Boss 13’s Arhaan Khan’s rumoured ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa arrested in a sex racket; DEETS INSIDE

Days after former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan’s alleged girlfriend had accused him of cheating her, the lady has grabbed the headlines after she was arrested in a sex racket.

Remember former Bigg Boss 13 contestant ’s alleged girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa? The lady had bagged the headlines after she had accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs. 5 lakh before entering the popular reality show. Reportedly, she had also filed a case against Arhaan and was planning to get him arrested soon. However, looks like Amrita herself has landed into major trouble after she got arrested in a sex racket during a raid at a 5-star hotel in the city.

According to a report published in Spotboye, Amrita was accompanied by a struggling actress Richa Singh who has also been taken into police custody. The media report suggested that the police has rescued two escorts during the raid and found out that the ladies for coordinating with Amrita and Richa who were also in the vicinity of the hotel. Reportedly, soon after the cops raided the hotel, Amrita tried fleeing the spot. However, she was nabbed in time and was taken to the Dindoshi Police Station. As per the Spotboye report, Richa and Amrita have been booked under sections 370 (3), 34 of Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

For the uninitiated, Amrita hogged the limelight after Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Not only did she accuse him of cheating, but also claimed that the former BB13 contestant has been forging his identity. "Arhaan is a big-time liar. He is faking his identity, his name is actually Mazhar Shaikh," Amrita was quoted as saying.

