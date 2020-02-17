Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai’s get together was all about dance & Pasta; See PICS

Last evening, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana got together with Rashami Desai for a party. First, Rashami gorged on Pasta and then she joined Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz and Himanshi for a fun evening. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 ended on Saturday with Sidharth Shukla taking home the title while Asim Riaz being the runner up of the season. However, it looks like the bond that was formed between Asi, Himanshi Khurana and inside the house, is still being continued outside the house too. Last evening, Asim, Himanshi, Rashami and Umar Riaz got together to celebrate the end of the season and it looks like they partied and had a fun evening with each other.

In photos shared by Himanshi, we can see Rashami, Asim and Khurana posing for a selfie. The Bigg Boss 13 trio looked elated to be out of the house and enjoying an evening together. In another boomerang, we get to see Rashami, Asim and Umar Riaz trying to dance while Himanshi seems to be capturing them in the frame. Clad in casuals, all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants seemed to be getting along just fine outside the house as they did inside.

Rashami also shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen gorging on white sauce pasta. While she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami was once accused of stealing Pasta and eating it with Vishal Aditya Singh. After that incident, several times, Sidharth Shukla had mocked Rashami about it. As soon as Rashami came out of the house, the first thing she gorged on was Pasta. In the video, we can see Rashami saying, “mehnat ka Pasta hai, chori ka nahi.”

Check it out:

Well, surely fans are going to love the fun and banter between the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants. A day back, Asim went live on social media and thanked all his fans for the love and support to him. Also, Riaz had clarified in an interview with Pinkvilla that he and Himanshi are together but need to give each other time so that they get to know each other well. After Asim lost to Sidharth in the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, fans of Riaz came out in his support and even called the show biased.

Credits :Instagram

