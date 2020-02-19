Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi, Vishal, Madhurima, Mahira, Arti’s EPIC party pic is too LIT to miss

Bigg Boss 13 may have come to an end but contestants from the season have a huge fan base. Recently, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Mahira Sharma Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, Arti Singh and others partied together and their photo is all over the internet. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 may have ended with Sidharth Shukla’s win and Asim Riaz being declared as runner up, but the other contestants have also become extremely popular. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra kick-started their show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and others too are busy with work. Post the grand finale, former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh partied together.

A photo from the get together is taking over the internet. Putting on their best attire, Vishal, Madhu, Shefali, Arti, Mahira, Shefali Bagga and others can be seen striking a cool pose in the photo. Vishal can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Shefali Jariwala’s cheek while posing and it sure looks like a happening party to be at. After the grand finale, Himanshi, Shefali, Mahira, Madhu and Vishal partied like there’s no tomorrow. Several fans clubs have shared the photo on social media too.

However, we do miss Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill in the frame with other former Bigg Boss 13 contestants. One of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss ended with Sidharth’s win. Though several fans thought that the channel was biased, the contestants themselves were elated about Sidharth’s win. Shehnaaz wished Sidharth after he won and now, he also joined her on her new show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Asim Riaz’s photos from a get together with and Himanshi Khurana too are going viral on the internet.

