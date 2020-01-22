Bigg Boss 13: Saif Ali Khan to step into Salman Khan's shoes to give an earful to housemates this weekend?

Bigg Boss 13 will see Saif Ali Khan visit the sets of the show this Weekend Ka Vaar and step into the shoes of Salman Khan. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most innovative seasons so far, and while the show has been high on violence, fights, and many other things too, there's always been an interesting touch to all that happens on the show, including the tasks and the new additions. Right from the BB Elite club to when the housemates got a chance to head out of the house with , we have seen a lot of things come through, and this Weekend might turn a tad bit more interesting.

In many instances, the Weekend Ka Vaar has welcomed celebrities inside the house as they give tasks to the housemates and this Weekend will be no different, in fact, it is likely to be a notch higher after all. If reports are to be believed, will be a part of this Weekend Ka Vaar and well, not only that, he will also step into 's shoes this time, he will give everyone an earful about their behaviour in the week gone by.

Well, Saif's upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman has been in the news and the actor has also been busy with interviews and promotions for the same. The movie is slated for a release on January 31, 2020. Meanwhile, the actor has also been enjoying the success of his latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Credits :Instagram

