Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan asks Sidharth Shukla to be careful of Shehnaaz Gill, says 'She is in love with you'

Salman Khan warns Sidharth Shukla as he tells him Shehnaaz Gill is in love with him. Check out the video right here:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have definitely been one to be all over the news, both for right and wrong reasons. On one hand, their bond as SidNaaz is definitely one of the most adorable in the house, their fights, however, are something that seems to garner equal attention. However, while fans have been gushing over how their equation is definitely one to gush over, it looks like thinks otherwise and isn't very happy about it.

In tonight's episode, we will see how Salman bashes Shehnaaz about the entire being jealous of Mahira Sharma, and as they do a task, he seems to get mad at her, telling her how she must not act up with him and he does not want to see any of this drama. While he reprimands her for being this way in the house, she says she wants to leave the house and so he asks her to go right away. However, as Sidharth Shukla stands there, Salman is seen telling him that he must be careful of her because she is in love with him.

Check out Salman Khan's video here:

Meanwhile, visiting the housemates today will be Chhapaak star along with Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal herself. They will have a fun task and Deepika will take the winners of the same out on a ride, while they will also get talking about some hard-hitting stories.

Credits :Instagram

