Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to be put on the spot by Aap Ki Adalat’s Rajat Sharma; Housemates to be grilled too

As per reports, Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma will be joining Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode before going inside the house to grill housemates.

One of the popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 is in its finale week and this weekend ka vaar is the last one before the finale. has been grilling the housemates for their behaviour all through the season. However, for the first time in the 13th season, the host will face the heat, all thanks to Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma. Rajat Sharma will be joining Salman on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar and will put him on the spot with his accusations.

As per a report of India TV, Rajat Sharma mentioned that housemates of this season (Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh) have broken many rules. The Aap Ki Adalat host mentioned that he will go inside the house and ask the contestants about the same. Sharma even mentioned that he will even prod Salman too while he visits the show on the weekend episode. Fans of Bigg Boss surely would be in for some fun between Salman and Rajat Sharma.

The Aap Ki Adalat host said, “Rules are being broken inside. The housemates are constantly bickering and fighting. And this is dividing people outside -- across the nation and on the social media. I thought it was time I should go inside and ask the housemates why they succumb to pressure and poking and do uncivil things. Salman Khan is no stranger to controversies. In fact, his inputs sometimes create confusion among the housemates.”

Meanwhile, as per reports of various Khabri handles on social media, during the shoot of weekend ka vaar, Salman was asked by Rajat about creating confusion between housemates during the season. It will be interesting to see what Mr Khan has to say about the same. Also, as per the Khabri handles, Salman would be seen grilling Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai about questioning Bigg Boss’ decision during the immunity task. The last weekend ka vaar episode with Salman Khan surely will be entertaining. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

