Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan BLAMES Asim Riaz for Himanshi Khurrana's breakup with fiancé; Here's Why

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was seen holding Asim Riaz responsible for Himanshi Khurana's breakup with Chow. Here's what happened.

Remember how Asim Riaz couldn't stop blushing when Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi gave him Himanshi Khurana's message that she hasn't tied the knot with her fiancé and is waiting for him outside? Well, Asim was on top of the world after hearing all this and just trying to fathom if this is happening in real. But, yesterday, in Weekend Ka Vaar episode, gave a earful to the Kashmiri model putting all his happiness to an end and pointing fingers at him for Himanshi's alleged breakup.

All this started when Salman decided to give Himanshi's message to Aism that she loves him. But, it did not stop here as what Salman said next stunned everyone in the house, including Asim. Salman Khan told Asim that Himanshi's partner decided to end their relationship after whatever he saw between the two in the BB 13 house. He mentioned that the guy couldn't tolerate the closeness that was brewing between the two and called it off. Their so-called friendship did not look nice on national television and thus her relationship is now broken. Though Asim tried to clarify things on his part saying that he merely expressed his feelings for the lady and had no bad intentions whatsoever, Salman was adamant that he is the reason behind the mess and is accountable for all this. But on seeing Asim's genuine feelings for the beautiful model-actress, Salman advises Asim that he must now let go of the past and focus on taking care of her and keeping her happy. He told Asim that it is his responsibility that nothing should go wrong in the relationship now, to which the actor-model replied saying, 'I promise to take care of her with all my heart and forever.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill finds Asim Riaz 'Cute'; Rashami Desai's agrees with her; WATCH

For the unversed, Himanshi had clearly stated about being in a committed relationship with her boyfriend Chow. Asim was also well aware of it, but couldn't control his feelings. Well, as they say, 'Everything happens for the good.' Maybe this a new and good start for both of them. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy to know that #AsiManshi are in love? Also, do agree with Salman's opinion of Asim being responsible for Himanshi's breakup? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More