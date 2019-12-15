Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan CONFIRMS he will continue to host; says makers have 'decreased my price'

Recently, the rumor mill has been churning and has it that the Dabangg 3 star might be quitting the reality show due to health reasons and a hectic schedule.

has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss for ten years. He has hosted 10 of the 13 seasons of the show till now and fans, as well as the contestants, love him as the host. But due to the release of Dabangg 3 on 20th December, Salman has been busy with the promotions of the movie and is also simultaneously shooting for his upcoming project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning and has it that the Dabangg 3 star might be quitting the reality show due to health reasons and a hectic schedule.

But on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on 14th December 2019, Salman Khan confirmed that he will be continuing as a host in the show. He said, “BB has extended the show for more 5 weeks and decreased my price." On Saturday, Salman had made a video call to Sidharth Shukla, who has been hospitalized due to typhoid. While speaking to Sidharth, Bhaijaan confirmed that Bigg Boss has been harassing Salman. They have extended the show but have decreased his pay.

Now that is some good news for Salman Khan and Bigg Boss fans, right? In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Bharat actor agreed to the fact that Bigg Boss has become a part of him. However, he mentioned that there is a part of him that wants to cut it out and throw it away and another part of him which wants to keep ongoing. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, there is going to be an eviction on 15th December and as per reports, audiences will be witnessing double eviction this weekend. While announcing Sidharth Shukla safe, Salman says that Madhurima is being evicted from the house but she is asked to stay till the next day. Salman announces that one more housemate will be evicted along with her the next day. Will it be Shehnaaz Gill or Vikas Pathak? Stay tuned for the latest update.

