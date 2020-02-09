Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan cries as Shilpa Shetty taunts him about his 'marriage'; Watch Video

Salman Khan's marriage is again going to become the topic of discussion as Shilpa Shetty will taunt him for the same in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13. Take a look.

'When will get married?', we might have lost the count of the number of times we've heard this question. Yes, Salman Khan's marriage has been a topic of discussion for decades now, but the actor seems to have no answer for it. While he is tired of answering questions related to his marriage, others are tired of asking about the same. But, in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman's marriage is again going to be the talk of the show. Wondering how? Well, it is all because of Bollywood actress .

In a teaser clip shared by the makers, Shilpa Shetty is seen gracing the BB 13 stage. And where's there's Shilpa and Salman, there has to be dance. Surprisingly, Salman and Shilpa will be reacting a song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Yes, Ashiwarya Rai's movie. The duo dance to the famous heartbreak song 'Tadap Tadap Keh.' While their dance is awe-inspiring, what will crack you up, is when Shipla takes a dig at Salman for his marriage. Yes, she taunts Salman on his marriage and says, 'Shaadi karke dekh lo, phir dekho asli lutna kya hota hai.' And this makes are strong Salman cry. Yes, Salman sheds tears on Shilpa's taunts and it is unmissable. Well, don't worry! All this is a part of their cute-funny banter.

Take a look at Salman and Shilpa's banter here:

For the unversed, Shilpa also entered the BB 13 house last night to share some moments with the contestants and give them yoga lessons. Are you excited to watch tonight's WKV episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

