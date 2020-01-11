Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan feels Sidharth Shukla did not have wrong intentions during fight with Shehnaaz Gill

The fight between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill created a lot of buzz and now, it looks like Salman Khan feels all of it was in good spirits. Find out what he has to say.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a rather interesting week and with all the ups and downs that have happened, something that caught everyone's attention was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fight. This fight here isn't the ones that happen verbally, but the one where Sidharth locked Shehnaaz down after she continuously hit him, but playfully. Shehnaaz and Sidharth both have a tendency to get playful and that did not go down very well with the audiences as they highlighted it in a rather negative light.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we will see show that clip since fans have been constantly sharing it on social media and not only fans, but the same did not go down very well with many celebs as well, as they took to Twitter to talk about it. However, Salman showed the video and he clearly stated how it was all playfully and that Sidharth's intentions weren't bad given he was laughing. He also said how while he understands what happened, people who saw just that part saw it rather differently.

Meanwhile, tonight's episode will see along with Team Chhapaak visiting the housemates and while they will have a fun time as they will get a chance to go out of the house for a ride, they will also talk about some hard hitting stories, leaving everyone rather shocked.

