Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets emotional on completing 10 years on the show

As Salman Khan completes 10 years on the show, Bigg Boss surprises him with a flashback video and the actor goes emotional on walking down the memory lane.

Bigg Boss 13 has entered its week 13. Being one of the most popular running reality shows, this is the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss which sees host the show for the tenth time in a row. Every year a batch of new contestants come on the show who compete with each other for taking home the winner of the season title. While the gossips, arguments, tasks, and competition takes the entertainment factor a notch higher, the show seems incomplete without Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar where the actor gives a reality check to all the contestants, reviewing their weekly performance.

As Salman Khan completes 10 years on the show, Bigg Boss surprises the actor with a nostalgic video summing up his journey on the show. The new promo shows the megastar as he goes emotional on seeing a flashback of the 10 years that he has spanned on Bigg Boss. Salman came on board for the fourth season of Bigg Boss after which the show's TRP shot up in no time. After a set of controversies between the contestants, Salman Khan has been wanting to opt-out of the show for a long time now but the journey seems very special to him.

In the video, we hear Bigg Boss say that even though Salman has been wanting to quit the show in his anger, he knows the fact that he is very closely associated with Bigg Boss. On seeing the flashback video, Salman seemed to walk down the memory lane and welled up remembering his journey. Salman smiled as Bigg Boss teased him about him wanting to leave the show and he got emotional on seeing the video played for him.

