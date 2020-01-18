Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets extremely angry during Weekend Ka Vaar; Makers take a break to calm him down

Bigg Boss 13's host Salman Khan lost his cool during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers took a break to calm Bhai down. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be the most controversial season. This week while we saw the emotional side of the contestants as the family members had entered the show. However, amidst the same, we also saw so many fights including Madhurima and Vishal's ugly 'frying pan' fight and they were even reprimanded for the same. As we have reported earlier, during the Weekend ka Vaar's one of the episodes, Salman will lash out at Vishal and Mahdurima fo their behaviour. He will also raise Paras and Mahira's connection as well. He will say that their friendship is being perceived very differently. He will also say how Akanksha had called him up to know about Paras and Mahira.

And now, we have learned that was so pissed off that the makers had to stall the shoot to calm the star down. For the unversed, he was more pissed when Paras raised his voice. For the past few, we have been noticing that Salman has been losing his cool at contestants of late as the contestants and their fights are only increasing. Last week, Salman Khan had schooled Shehnaaz Gill for her weird behavior. She started sobbing when Salman said that she is being jealous and she is not listening to him. Will Salman also reprimand Paras? Will Salman be calm post the break? Only time will tell.

