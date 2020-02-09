Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan has an EPIC reply for ending Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's love stories: WATCH

Rajat Sharma questions Salman Khan for blaming Asim Riaz for breaking Himanshi Khurana's relationship and warning Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill's obsession for him. Khan gives a Savage reply. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 13 is soon coming to an end, so this week's Weekend Ka Vaar is not going to be full of bashing and anger. Rather, it is going to be full of masti, laughter and entertainment. Just like all other years, renowned anchor-journalist Rajat Sharma is going to set up his Adaalat in BB 13 house. Yes, you read that right! Rajat Sharma will be visiting the BB house as a special guest tonight and grill housemates with 'Aap Ki Adaalat.' But if you're thinking only contestants will be at Rajta's radar, then you're wrong. Rajat is not going to spare even host as he will bombard him with some hard-hitting questions.

In the preview video, we can see Salman standing inside the witness box, as Rajat asks him questions. Rajat first questions him about blaming Asim Riaz for breaking Himanshi Khurana's relationship. To which replies that he had warned Asim several times of not crossing the lines as she was in a committed relationship. However, the latter did not listen and thus all the ruckus was created. The allegations don't stop here. Next, Rajat asks him about warning Sidharth Shukla of Shehnaaz Gill's over possessiveness for him and asking him to maintain a distance.

He asks Salman why did he not let love blossom in the BB 13 house, instead he closed the chapters at their intial stage only. To which Salman gives an witty reply, 'Sir mera chapter shuru nahi ho raha naa isliye. (Sir because there's no love angle in my life that's why!). Rajat also comes with a funny reply saying, 'Ye toh wahi baat hogayi Na toh khud shaadi karunga na kisi aur ko karne doonga.' ( IT sounds like, just because I'm not going to marry, I will not let others marry as well.)

Take a look at Rajat and Salman's funny banter here:

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you like Salman's funny take on Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's love stories? Who do you think will be grilled the most by the Aap Ki Adaalat host tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

