Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan hints about the 'swayamvar' of two housemates to be held in a new reality show

Bigg Boss 13's host Salman Khan has recently revealed about a reality show which will start airing from February 17, 2020. He also hints that two BB housemates will participate in the show.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale but the gossips and controversies revolving around the show and the housemates are still holding the topmost columns of all media portals and social media platforms. Keeping up with the traditions of Bigg Boss, the housemates welcomed yet another guest inside the BB house recently who is none other than the Bollywood beauty Kundra herself. After having taught the housemates a few yoga poses, Shilpa met on stage.

It is during this time that the superstar made a shocking revelation regarding a new reality show that will replace Bigg Boss 13 post the grand finale. He revealed that a wedding will take place on that very show which will start airing from February 17. Not only that, Salman also gave a hint that one of the Bigg Boss housemates might participate in the show. On being asked about the same, the superstar said that may be there is a chance of not one but two Bigg Boss housemates participating in the reality show.

Speculations have been rife since the past few weeks about a swayamvar being held in the channel soon. Some of these reports suggested that Shehnaaz Gill will search for her prospective groom in a reality show and that she will be helped by Sidharth Shukla for the same. Another set of reports suggested that it is actually Asim whose swayamvar will be held soon. Well, one thing is for sure that the wedding will definitely happen. But we will have to wait a little to know more details about this reality show and its contestants.

Credits :Pinkvilla

