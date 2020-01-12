Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan loses cool on Shehnaaz Gill, asks 'Khudko Katrina Kaif samjahne lagi ho?'

Looks like Salman Khan is in no mood to take Shehnaaz Gill's drama in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's what will happen tonight.

Remember praising Shehnaaz Gill for her cuteness and antics, and also titling her as Punjab Ki ? Not only this Salman even entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for cleaning purposes, to help Shehnaaz when all the housemates were against her during her captaincy. It surely proved, Salman Khan's liking for the Punjab ki Kudi. But, now looks like Salman has had his time of always ignoring Shehnaaz's unacceptable behaviour deeming it as childish. Now, looks like he is in no mood to take Shehnaaz exaggerated drama as he is all set to lose his cool for the first time on her.

Yes, for the very first time Shehnaaz is going to be on Salman's list of getting a harsh earful from him. He lashes out on her for behaving aggressively and hurting herself in a fit of anger. Things go so out of hand that Salman decides to step into the house once again. In the latest promo, we see that while Salman enters the house, Shehnaaz is seen sitting in the corner of the garden area. Salman completely ignores her and walks into the living room to have a discussion with the other housemates. Sidharth Shukla is seen trying to convince Shehnaaz to stop all the drama and come inside, but she is adamant of not doing so.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets emotional as he ADMITS he is fond of Shehnaaz Gill; READ ON

Salman interferes and stops Shukla for convincing, asking him to let her do what she wants. Shehnaaz then tells Salman that she wants to have a talk with him. However, an infuriated Salman refuses to give into her demands and says, 'Badtameeze ki koi jagah nahi yahan.' (There is no tolerance of ill-mannered behaviour). But, Salman's anger doesn't stop here, he goes on to taunt her unabashedly and says, "chaar log kya janane lage Katrina Kaif ban gayi kya?' (Now that you've gained popularity, do you think you're the real Katrina Kaif?) All this while, Shehnaaz is seen crying uncontrollably and losing her calm. Realising her mistake, Shehnaaz even apologizes to Salman, but he refuses to accept it.

Now, it would be interesting to see if Salman forgives Shehnaaz for her deeds or he will school her further? Will Salman accept Shehnaaz's apology and go back to normal with her? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse lauds Asim Riaz for his stand up, trends #ShowStopperAsim for scenes being cut

Credits :Instagram

Read More