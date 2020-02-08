Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan poses with Adnan Sami & his daughter; The singer hints at a ‘fun’ weekend ka vaar

Salman Khan will be seen hosting the last weekend ka vaar for Bigg Boss 13 before the finale. For the weekend episode, Adnan Sami joined Salman with his family and they posed for photos. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale date and tonight, fans will get to see hosting last weekend ka vaar episode before the big main event next week. While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, , Mahira Sharm and Arti Singh are inside the house waiting to meet Salman on weekend, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shot for the episode last evening and singer Adnan Sami joined him for promotions. Not just this, Adnan took his family along on the show and posed with Salman.

The singer is busy promoting his song Tu Yaad Aya featuring Adah Sharma and for the same, Adnan shot with Salman for weekend ka vaar episode. Sami shared photos from the episode on Instagram and fans can’t get enough of Salman posing with the singer and his little girl. In the photos, Salman can be seen clad in a brown jacket with black tee and jeans while Adnan is seen sporting a cool look in black tee, blazer and jeans. Adnan’s daughter can be seen looking cute while posing with Salman.

Adnan also hinted at the fun he had while shooting with Salman for the episode. He captioned the photos as, “About last night at the @bigbossofficial2019 house with my bro @beingsalmankhan ...Look out for #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan !! What fun we had!! ‬ ‪#TuYaadAya ‬#bigboss #bigboss13 #salmankhan #adnansami #music #songs #colors #colorstv #india #bollywood #medina #medinasamikhan .@tseries.official @bhushankumar @royasamikhan @medinasamikhan.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Kundra will also be seen on weekend ka vaar episode as she promotes her upcoming film Hungama 2. Shilpa will also be going inside the house and the promo shared by the makers showcased how she made Sidharth, Asim, Rashami, Paras, Arti and Mahira workout like her. The weekend ka vaar episode with Salman will be full of fun as one among Arti, Shehnaaz and Mahira might leave the house just a week prior to the finale. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More