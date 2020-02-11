Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan praises Shehnaaz Gill; Advises her to NOT breakdown if she doesn't win the title

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan gave a piece of advise to Shehnaaz Gill and praised her to infinity. Here's what happened.

Yesterday was the last time gave a earful to the Bigg Boss 13 housemates. Yes, last night was the final Somvaar Ka Vaar. Well, as the grand finale is coming closer, the fear of eliminations in the contestants is getting bigger. However, last night Salman Khan gave a some relief to the inmates as the announced a no elimination day. But, the host did not spare them. He scared them by saying that there can be a surprise elimination any day at any time.

However, before making the big announcement of no eliminations, Salman sacred Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill., who were nominated. He told that all the three have been eliminated, but later he broke the truth saying that it was just a prank. This left Shehnaaz extremely sacred and sad. Later calling out Shehnaaz's name, Salman advised to make use of her brains and earn a good name in the outside world. Praising her, he said that she is a talented girl and has the capacity to well in life. Not only this, he also warned her to not get into any trouble or mess, if she does not emerge as the winner of the show or gets evicted anytime.

Later, an upset Shehnaaz was seen have an intense conversation with her bestie and support-system in the house Sidharth Shukla, about Salman's advice. She opens her heart before Sidharth and tells that she is extremely sacred of getting eliminated at this crucial point of time. She goes on to say that she is sure that she will be eliminated this time, but she is doesn't want to leave the BB 13 house or him. Like a good friend, Sidharth consoles her and tells her that she will go and needs to calm down. However, Shehnaaz feels that Salman's advice was a warning for her and indirectly said that winning the title isn't everything in life. But, Sidharth disagrees with her and said that Salman said these things in a general way. She shouldn't overthink about it.

