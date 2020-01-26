Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan & Raghav Juyal's crazy banter on Street Dancer 3D's song Garmi is unmissable; WATCH

Salman Khan will groove with the entire Street Dancer 3D team on their peppy track Garmi and you just wouldn't want to miss this. Take a look here.

After a heated Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night, today will be a lot of fun in the controversial house as the Street Dancer 3D team is going to grace the show. Yes, the entire cool squad including , , Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh and director Remo D'Souza are going to spread their magic on 's show. And with so many dancers on the stage, how can there not be grooving and moving. Well, that will certainly happen as Varun will give the housemates and Salman Khan a challenge to do the amazing steps from their peppy track 'Garmi.'

Ye, in the preview video, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are seen trying their hands on the difficult but quirky steps of Garmi. While their spontaneity was appreciable, what stole the limelight was Salman Khan grooving on Garmi and we couldn't stop gushing over him. But, if you thought it's about dance and dance, then you're totally wrong, because when Crockroaxz aka Raghav is in the house, humour is a must. Yes, the funny actor-dancer-host doesn't leave any chance to tickle our funny bones. And this is what will happen in today's episode, where he will again charm us with his antics. The highlight of the show is sure to be Salman and Raghav's funny and crazy banter.

Well, what happens is, both of them start showing their dancing skills while they're lying on the floor, and suddenly Salman ends up being too close to the young dancer. And by that we mean, toooo close! In fact, one of Salma's legs is also seen touching Raghav and here the latter reveals his witty side again. He jokingly says, 'Sir kya kar rahe ho? Ab tak toh hum dono ki shaadi bhi nahi hui hai! (Sir, what are your doing, we're not yet married!) Raghav's amazing sense humour and wit leaves everyone in bursting in laughter.

Are you excited to watch this oh-so-funny episode today? How did you like the 'Garmi' on the BB 13 stage?Also, have you watched Street Dancer 3D yet, Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.

