Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's viral clip of twisting Shehnaaz Gill's arm; WATCH

Salman Khan lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for getting aggressive with Shehnaaz Gill and pinning her down. Here's what he said.

Everything that happens in the Bigg Boss house makes a headlines, and there's no second doubt about it. From fights to love, from drama to emotions, this controversial house is a mix of all these things that keeps the audience hooked to the screens. However, the current season of Bigg Boss, has been mostly in news for all the wrong seasons. Today is Sunday, and it is time for host to take the stage with Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. Just like every week, this time too Salman will be seen bashing the housemates for their actions in the week gone by.

However, unlike other weeks, this week saw a lot of violence and aggression in the house among friends. While we saw Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra quarreling with each other, former flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli also entered into an ugly fight. But, one fight that shook everyone was that of cute duo, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Though their scuffle was sorted eventually, one video from their awful fight has gone viral. Yes, we're talking about the viral video where Sidharth Shukla is seeing twisting Shehnaaz's hands aggressively and warning him to control his behviour. While many twitter users and celebrities came out to speak against the violence, some even lashed out at Salman Khan and the makers for ignoring such incidents.

Now, in tonight's WKV episode, Salman will be seen reacting to the whole clip that create a rage on social media. In the latest promo, Salman can be seen showing clips of their physical aggression, wherein he also show's SidNaaz slap moment and the viral video. Upon seeing this, Sidharth takes it lightly. Salman asks him, 'What do you think about this?' To which he replies, 'I feel like laughing.' Salman looses his cool and slams him saying, 'Not funny at all Shukla.' The way you've pinned her down is not cool and people have derived another meaning altogether from your act, bashing you.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Salman Khan left Sidharth Shukla easily? Do you want Sidharth to be punished for his acts? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

