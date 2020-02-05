Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan RECALLS Aditya Roy Kapur falling in love while shooting for London Dreams

Talking about Malang, the film is directed by Mohit Suri and it stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

We all know that Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut with Vipul Shah’s London Dreams co-starring and and the film was extensively shot in London. Now, post London dreams, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in films such as Guzarish, Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu and others and currently, Aditya is busy with the promotions of Mohit Suri’s Malang. Now prior to the release of the film, the cast of Malang- Aditya Roy Kapur, , Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, entered the BB13 house to promote their film, and during Aditya and Salman’s interaction, the Dabangg actor revealed a secret about Aditya.

It so happened that Salman Khan and Aditya got talking about the days when they were shooting for London Dreams in London and that is when, Salman revealed how Aditya had fallen in love on the sets of London Dreams and that the girl he liked was “very beautiful” but he did not know how to approach her. Knowing Salman Khan and his sense of humour, he didn’t stop here and in order to pull Adi’s leg, Salman further said that he asked Aditya to walk up to the girl and ask her for a kiss. Thereafter, Salman revealed that Aditya did exactly that and even got a kiss from the girl. When Salman was about to reveal the girls name, he stopped and Aditya and Salman burst into laughter, and Salman said that he won’t reveal the girls name.

the film will hit the screens on February 7, 2020 and will clash at the box office with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked starring .

Credits :Pinkvilla

