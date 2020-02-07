Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to reprimand Paras Chhabra for canceling tasks, bashes Asim Riaz for mixing capsules

Salman Khan is not going to spare the housemates this Weekend Ka Vaar, despite it being the last of Bigg Boss 13 before the finale.

Bigg Boss 13 is undeniably one of the most controversial shows on Indian television and while many might wonder why does the show manage to garner so much attention, the show does have a lot to offer, and definitely more than just fights. And while a lot transpires throughout the week, most of the activities seem to get whitewashed with the fights and the behaviour housemates exhibit during tasks, be it for captaincy or for luxury budget.

And well, this week, the immunity task has garnered a lot of attention as Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh were to fight it out to gain immunity through the task. While was also the sanchalak of the task, she disqualified Paras and Mahira, and following that, Paras managed to get both Shehnaaz and Arti out. However, Paras resorted to destruction and was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for the same while Asim mixed some capsules in Arti's tea to get her out for the washroom. And obviously, since the task bore no result, will be seen reprimanding both of them in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

(ALSo READ: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse comes out in support of Asim Riaz once again, trend #StarBoyAsim)

Meanwhile, tonight, we will see another immunity task, one where Sidharth Shukla will end up saving Paras and while it turns out to be an emotional moment for the latter, multiple fights occur inside the house later.

Credits :Instagram

Read More