Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to school Shefali Jariwala for husband Parag Tyagi's THREAT to Asim Riaz? Find Out

Gossip mills are abuzz that Salman Khan is going to grill Shefali Jariwala about husband Parag Tyagi's threat video for Asim Riaz today, on Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar ka Vaar.

It was only a few days ago that ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Parag Tyagi was in the headlines for passing some remarks on Asim Riaz. Well, all this happened after Parag posted on video on social media where he is been seen issuing an open threat for Asim. The video created a uproar on the internet and did not go down well with many Aism supporters. In the video, Parag was seen getting aggressive and extremely loud as he warned Asim of giving him the taste of his own medicine once he is out of the house.

All this happened after Asim called Parag a nalla during his and Shefali's fight. He said, 'If you (Asim) are lucky enough, I will see you in the 'Bigg Boss' house. Otherwise I'll be waiting outside to meet you desperately.' He received a lot of backlash from all over. However, now that Shefali is back in the house as Paras Chhabra's connection, fans were wondering if will address this issue on Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, we might have an answer for this.

If latest social media reports are to be believed, Salman will take up the issue. Apparently, he will not only bring up this matter in front of all the contestants, but also give a earful to Shefali for her hubby's unacceptable actions. yes, you read that right! Reportedly Salman is going to question Shefali for Parag's threat video and grill her for the same.

EXCLUSIVE #WeekendKaVaar Breaking

Yes Shefali and Parag Video matter will Be Taken Up by Salman. A Source From the set has Revealed it to me Now Our other Source was not In the Shoot when that happened#AsimForTheWin — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 2, 2020

It would be interesting to see how Salman reacts on the whole facade and what will be Shefali's clarifications on the same? Also, Asim's reaction on knowing the kind of hatred Shefali and his husband have for him is awaited. What do you think of the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

