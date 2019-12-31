Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan SLAMS Asim Riaz for disrespecting crew members; Here's what happened

Salman Khan recently gave a piece of mind to Kashmiri model Asim Riaz for disrespecting the cameramen of the show. Here's what happened.

The Bigg Boss 13 season has become one of the most negative ones, thanks to the constant fights and verbal wars. While we've seen contestants getting into a word of wars inside the house, looks like even the crew members of the show are not spared from their warth. Yes, allegedly the camera team of BB 13 had to face the brunt of the housemates anger recently. Well, it all happened last week on Friday, when a ugly fight broke out between frienemies, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

The tussle began when Shehnaaz Gill ordered Asim to clean the washroom and the bathroom area, to which he replied saying that he was hurt and would not be doing it. However, he agreed to clean the bedroom area as it takes less efforts. But, the twist here was that bedroom cleaning duty was assigned to his rival Sidharth Shukla. Asim went onto to utter that Sid has purposely chosen bedroom duty and is forcing bathroom cleaning on him. This irked Shukla and he lost his cool uttering a lot of abuses on Asim. Later, to vent out his anger, Asim Riaz, was seen delivering a monologue in front of the camera. An angry Asim was seen stating that how only he is made the bad guy by capturing footages of only him provoking Shukla, while he doing the same is left out. He further went on to even call the channel biased toward the actor.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai celebrates New Years by doing a pole dance; Grooves with Sidharth Shukla; WATCH

Asim's aggression toward the crew members apparently disappointed host . He was utterly upset and asked Asim to give a valid reason for the same. In an attempt to try to explain situations to Asim, Salman said that in his long career, he has never-ever disrespected any crew member and has always addressed the cameramen as 'Dada'. He schooled Asim and said that his attitude was not right and he must fix it asap.

Soon after, Salman asked Asim about the issue and tried to solve the same. He advised the model to do the rationing duty as it was much better because it did not require any heavy work. He went onto to question his sense of logic and understanding in wanting to do bedroom duty over rationing and indirectly pointed out his idea of always instigating Sidharth Shukla.

What are your thoughts on this entire incident? Do you think Asim Riaz purposely pokes Sidharth Shukla? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse shocked as Paras Chhabra's yellow shoes from Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy task return

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More