Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan spills the beans about revealing Arhaan's truth in front of Rashami; DEETS inside

Salman Khan on being asked by Rajat Sharma spilled the beans about why he revealed Arhaan Khan's truth in front of Rashami Desai. Read further for details about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its grand finale which has further piqued the interest of the fans. The latest episode witnessed the entry of Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma into the show who had a series of questions for as well as the housemates. Rajat took this as a chance to ask Salman a few questions too including the reason behind threatening to leave the show at times.

The superstar smartly answers all the questions but Rajat Sharma also does the same and tries to grill Salman at times with his witty questions. One such question was about breaking the house rules in which Rajat accused Salman of doing the same as housemates. The Dabangg actor was a bit confused about this post which Rajat talks about how Salman revealed things related to Arhaan and his marriage in front of Rashami because of which she became emotionally weak.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 February 10, 2020 Written Update: Salman Khan answers Rajat Sharma's questions)

Salman then says that he has known Rashami since a very long time. He further adds that if he feels something is wrong then it is his right to inform someone about the same. For the unversed, Salman had informed Rashami about Arhaan having a child from his first marriage in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes which had shocked her. Later on, he was seen talking to both Arhaan and Rashami and making them understand their mistakes. As of now, we all know how Rashami hinted about calling off her relationship with Arhaan a few days back during the media conference.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More