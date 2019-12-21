Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan stopped midway by creative team while schooling Sidharth Shukla? DEETS inside

Bigg Boss 13's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode will witness the unleashing of Salman Khan's anger again over few of the housemates for their behaviour inside the house. Read further for more details about the same.

There is no doubt about this fact that the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 has become dramatic day by day. With every passing day, the audiences get to see a new side of every housemate including the changing equations inside the house. Well, we get a detailed report about everything during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes wherein host arrives and throws light on whatever has happened in the house. He also advises and schools the housemates at times to make them realize their mistakes.

As the weekend arrives, every ardent Bigg Boss fan is surely waiting for Salman Khan’s verdict about the entire week. According to certain reports, Salman will be giving an earful to the housemates again this weekend for the tone in which they talk to each other. He will ask them to speak to him with the very tone which they use with each other during their fights. Now, another shocking piece of news has come to our notice.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's show to have no eviction this weekend? DEETS inside)

If sources are to be believed, Salman gets irked over Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour and comments towards . He starts to confront Sidharth about the same but is stopped by the creative team of the show for some unknown reason. Thereafter, some sort of discussion takes place between Salman and the team members. So basically what we can figure out from here is that probably this particular scene will not be shown to the audiences and even if it is shown, there are surely going to be some cuts. If sources, are to be believed, there will be no evictions this weekend. Stay hooked to get more updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More